PharmaDrug enters share exchange agreement with Red Light Holland

PharmaDrug (OTCPK:LMLLF) announces that it entered into a share exchange agreement with Red Light Holland (RLH).

The two companies recognize the complementary nature of their respective business models in the Dutch psychedelic market and will seek to collaborate on strategic initiatives.

The company will issue ~9.3M units to RLH at a price of $0.075 per PharmaDrug unit, and RLH will issue ~4.2M units to the company.

Proceeds of $200,000 to be used for investment for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Source: Press Release