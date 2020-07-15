Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +23.8% ) announces positive results from in vitro testing of AT-301, its proprietary COVID-19 nasal spray drug candidate.

Preliminary data showed that AT-301 inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infectivity of VERO cells in lab culture, the standard model for initial screening of COVID-19 drug candidates.

The company says AT-301 contains ingredients that can potentially block SARS-CoV-2 viral entry gene proteins in nasal epithelial cells by interfering with spike protein activation.

A Phase 1 clinical study is next up.

Atossa has filed provisional patent applications with the USPTO directed to the formulation, manufacturing, and methods of use of AT-301.