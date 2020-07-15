RBC lifts Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $200 to $240, citing "relatively strong" checks for the quarter "considering the demand environment."

The firm thinks Microsoft can achieve double-digit growth in FY21 on Azure's strength and the Xbox console launch.

Baird raises Microsoft's PT from $212 to $235, seeing "durable double-digit top-line growth and expanding operating/FCF margins in FY22 and beyond."

Mizuho moves from $205 to $225, citing strong Azure checks and better than expected PC growth.

RBC and Baird maintain Outperform ratings and Mizuho reiterates Buy for Microsoft.

Microsoft will report earnings on July 21. Consensus estimates expect $36.52B in revenue and $1.38 EPS.