Bank of Canada keeps its key policy rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25%.

Notes that the global and Canadian outlook is "extremely uncertain, given the unpredictability of the course of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Continues its quantitative easing program with large-scale asset purchases of at least C$5B (US$3.7B) per week of Government of Canada bonds.

The central bank says use of its short-term liquidity programs has declined as market strains have eased.

Provincial and corporate bond purchase programs will continue as announced.

The Canadian dollar is up 0.3% against the U.S. greenback, paring an earlier gain of 0.4%.

Instead of its usual economic projections, the BOC is using a central scenario, which doesn't assume a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The central scenario sees Canada real GDP falling by 7.8% in 2020 and resuming to growth of 5.1% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022.

BOC sees early signs of an initial rebound in employment and output, but expects those to slow as the virus continues to affect confidence and consumer behavior. That's a similar outlook that BOC head Tiff Macklem discussed last month in a speech.

The Governing Council will keep the policy rate at effective lower bound until the 2% inflation target is "sustainably achieved."

