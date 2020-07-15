CBS Television Studios (VIAC +1.3% , VIACA +3.1% ) has entered a multi-year partnership with the NAACP to produce TV content.

The deal covers scripted, unscripted and documentary content both for linear television and for streaming. And it includes a commitment to develop content for the CBS network as well as the ability to sell programming to third-party platforms.

"An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” says CBS Entertainment Group CEO George Cheeks. “There is no better partner than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights organization in our country – to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories. At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”