Genius Brands International (GNUS +0.7% ) signs publishing agreement with Archie Comics to bring "Stan Lee Universe" comics to the market.

The comic books and graphic novels based on the IP of Stan Lee Universe are slated for publication in partnership with Archie with the initial property of "Superhero Kindergarten".

Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Oscar winning producer (Batman) Michael Uslan as creative director of the Stan Lee Universe brand for comic books, motion pictures, and television.

