Bloom Energy (BE +27.4% ) bursts to a new 52-week high after saying it will enter the commercial hydrogen market by selling electrolyzers - machines that generate hydrogen from water - beginning next year.

When powered by electricity from solar or wind facilities, the devices can create hydrogen without greenhouse gas emissions.

"We bring something unique to the table in that we can both generate the hydrogen and use the hydrogen and can do both more efficiently than any other technology," CEO K.R. Sridhar tells Bloomberg.

Bloom says it will first introduce its products to the South Korean market in 2021 through an expanded partnership with SK Engineering and Construction.

Bloom's existing partnership with SK E&C already has sold 120 MW of fuel cells in South Korea, generating more than $1B in equipment and future services revenue for Bloom.

The company reported last week that it accepted 306 systems during Q2, up 13% Y/Y and 19.5% Q/Q.