Following in the path of other retailers, Walmart (WMT +0.8% ) says it will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting on July 20.

The retail giant calls it a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in its facilities.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of stores, Walmart has created the role of Health Ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements.

Globally, nations with a high percentage of mask wearing have seen lower rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Source: Press Release