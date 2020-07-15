J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a subsidiary of J.P.Morgan (JPM +0.8% ), appointed 25-year industry veteran Jared Gross to the newly created role of Head of Institutional Portfolio Strategy, based in New York.

Most recently, he worked for more than a decade at Pacific Investment Management Company as Head of Institutional Business Development.

"Our clients are looking to us now more than ever to support them through volatile markets, and Jared will play a key role in bringing together our deep market insights and broad investment capabilities to help build stronger portfolios," Head of North America Institutional at JPM Asset Management Keith Cahill commented.