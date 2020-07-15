TC Energy (TRP +2.8% ) bumps up after Scotiabank upgrades shares to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform with a C$72 price target on valuation, Bloomberg reports.

Scotia analyst Robert Hope sees TC Energy as one of the lowest-risk stocks in the energy sector and believes little value is reflected in the shares for any potential positive news on the Keystone XL pipeline.

Raymond James also initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and C$75 target.

TRP's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish or Very Bullish.