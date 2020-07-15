Waters (WAT +15.3% ) appointed industry veteran Udit Batra, Ph.D. as its president and CEO and also to its board, effective September 1, 2020. Most recently, he served as CEO of life Science business of Merck KGaA.

He succeeds Christopher O’Connell who will continue to remain on Waters' board as an advisor until end of 2020 for transition support.

Additionally, Waters expects to record Q2 sales in the range of $517M to $523M, a Y/Y dip of ~13.6% to 12.8%. Earnings are scheduled for July 28, 2020.

