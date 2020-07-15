Total (TOT +1.2% ) is seeking to sell its 25.7% stake in the Shearwater Elgin Area Line natural gas pipeline in the U.K. North Sea, which could fetch ~$200M, Reuters reports.

Total has engaged in direct discussions with several interested parties in recent weeks, according to the report.

The SEAL pipeline, operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.8% ), transports natural gas from the Shearwater and Elgin Franklin platforms to the Bacton Gas Terminal on the Norfolk coast.

The company reportedly bought 12 out of a total of 14 cargoes of North Sea benchmark BFOET grades in June, compared with zero in April and May.