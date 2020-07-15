Global fixed income exchange-traded funds' AUM grew 30% in the last 12 months, ending June at $1.3T, and BlackRock, the world's largest ETF issuers, sees it rising to $2T in 2024.

Most of the growth from the past 12 months came from inflows, BlackRock says.

In the most recent quarter, BlackRock's iShares fixed income ETFs pulled in $57B as institutional clients accelerated their use of ETFs.

"The versatility and resilience of the largest and most heavily traded fixed income ETFs, especially through market stresses this year, have made them more central to the construction of institutional investors’ portfolios," said Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and Index Investments at BlackRock.

The firm, which introduced the first fixed income ETF — the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - 18 years ago, published new research on how fixed income ETFs performed in H1 2020, with details on usage patterns, liquidity dynamics, and transaction costs.

