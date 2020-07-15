Burberry's (OTCPK:BURBY -5.5% ) Q1 comparable sales declined 45% to £257M, compared to £498M in the same quarter prior year; however, progressive M/M improvement followed as stores reopened with sales easing to -20% in June.

COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdowns stoke sharp decline in luxury demand, taking the group's revenue from EMEIA and The Americas region down 75% and 70%, respectively. But growth in Mainland China and Korea in June was ahead of pre COVID-19 levels.

The company expects its 2Q21 sales to decline by 15% to 20% based on June's performance. H1 2021 sales expected to decline 40% to 50% with gross margin taking a hit of around 200bps to 300bps Y/Y.