The restaurant sector is outperforming this morning as recent COVID-19 vaccine developments have investors jumping back in again.

While vaccine trials from Moderna and other biopharma firms are only in their early stages, positive antibody results have been reported for the limited data to tamp down the recent anxiety over the return to dine-in normalcy.

Notable gainers include Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +19.7% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +16.1% ), Dine Brands Global (DIN +13.9% ), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +12.9% ), Denny's (DENN +13.6% ), Brinker International (EAT +11.2% ), J. Alexander's (JAX +11.8% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +12.9% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +12.1% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +10.9% ), Noodles (NDLS +6.4% ), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +7.1% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI +6.4% ), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL +6.4% ), Shake Shack (SHAK +5.8% ) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +6.9% ).