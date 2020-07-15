Nano cap Immunotep Limited (IMMP +51.8% ) is up on a healthy 76x surge in volume in reaction to its receipt of a new U.S. patent (No. 10,711,060) covering the use of LAG-3 antibodies, the basis of its lineup of pipeline programs.

The '060 patent is directed to nucleic acid molecules that code for the LAG525 antibody, to expression vectors and host cells that comprise these nucleic acids, and to methods of producing the LAG525 antibody by culturing the host cells of the invention.