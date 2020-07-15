Quantum Materials (OTCPK:QTMM +9.4% ) subsidiary QDX HealthID has signed an agreement to include MicroGenDX diagnostic services as part of the QDX HealthID ecosystem, a beta release SaaS-based platform.

The deal allows persons registered on the QDX HealthID platform the convenience of saliva/sputum-based COVID-19 diagnostic services.

The agreement is non-exclusive and allows for other registered test kits and diagnostic services to be used by QDX HealthID customers.

MicroGenDX has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, for its sputum and NP swab test, and inclusion MicroGenDX as an authorized lab for COVID-19 testing.