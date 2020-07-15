In an effort to minimize the need for mass layoffs, Delta Air Lines (DAL +5.2% ) have offered expansive voluntary departure programs. The airline will incur as much as $3.3B retirement charge, of which $600M will be in cash payments.

At least 17,000 employees have signed up for the plans and most workers will leave August 1, 2020.

As low as $2.7 chrage will be recorded in Q3. The company says another 45K workers are on voluntary unpaid leave, aiding the carrier to reduce operating expenses last quarter by 53%.

Press release