New Residential Investment's (NRZ +6.2% ) NewRez unit and NewRez's Shelter Mortgage unit teamed up with Londonderry-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, to form a new joint venture lender, Home Sense Lending across New England, under the leadership of Tammy Verani.

New Rez and Shelter Mortgage have been forming JVs across the U.S taking the total to 16 JV partners across 12 states.

With 500 licensed real estate agents, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty will enable expanded services and offerings to both agents and clients.

