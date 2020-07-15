TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWY) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ubimax. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

Ubimax makes suite of applications for remote support, maintenance and assembly for smart glasses and AR device.

With this acquisition, TeamViewer will significantly expand its AR and IoT offering with industry-specific solutions for enterprise customers.

Post acquisition, the TAM's size will increase by €10B to €40B in 2023. The combination will also accelerate the TAM's annual growth rate (CAGR) from 24% to 27% driven by strong growth of the AR market.

In the last twelve months, Ubimax grew billings to €9.1M as of June 30, 2020.