Thinly traded nano cap EDAP TMS SA (EDAP +30.9% ) is up a 9x surge in volume on the heels of its update on recent sales of its Focal One HIFU device.

In Q2, Lyon, France-based Edouard Herriot University Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA signed on. Both sales included the ExactVu micro ultrasound system.

Early in Q3, it closed another bundled sale at Mt. Sinai Health System in New York and a Focal One sale at USC's Keck Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Management will release final Q2 results next month.