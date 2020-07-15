Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Sony (SNE +2.9% ) are getting ready to boost output of upcoming gaming devices by up to 50%, Nikkei reports - a sign of profits to be had from gaming demand in the global pandemic.

Facebook's Oculus is seeking that kind of growth for its new VR helmets, pushing production to 2M units, according to the report. It's looking to expand a footprint in the virtual reality market where it's already the market leader with about a 35% share.

The new Oculus headset is set to enter mass production around the end of July.

And Sony is also boosting production orders for the PlayStation 5, according to the report - to around 9M units, up from a spring plan for 6M units.

Sony, Facebook and HTC together account for 69% of the market for stand-alone VR devices.