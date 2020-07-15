Cornerstone Capital says it wants to call a meeting of SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF -6.2% ) shareholders to replace the company's entire board, a day after it rejected the miner's takeover offer for the second time.

Cornerstone says it would vote its entire 7.58% equity stake in SolGold in favor of such a proposal at a requisitioned general meeting.

The firm says it expects a new SolGold board would review the terms of the Franco-Nevada (FNV -0.2% ) financing package and take appropriate action to terminate the deal if it is not in the best interests of SolGold and its shareholders.

In May, SolGold announced a financing package of up to $150M with Franco-Nevada to develop the Alpala copper-gold project in Ecuador.

BHP-backed SolGold made a C$140M all-stock takeover proposal last month after an earlier proposal was rejected on grounds that it undervalued the company.