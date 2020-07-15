Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS +4.5% ) announces new post-hoc Phase 3 data showing that Gocovri decreased dyskinesia and OFF time (periods where levodopa therapy is not working well) in people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

The data, based on subset of patients who experienced 2.5+ hours of OFF time and at least an hour of troublesome dyskinesia a day were evaluated, were presented at the American Academy of Neurology.

Patients in Gocovri arm showed an improvement of 3.4 hours per day in ON time (periods where levodopa is working well) compared to placebo.

Additionally, results showed treatment with Gocovri was associated with significant improvements in the impact of symptoms on daily activities and provided more continuous ON time without interruptions from OFF and dyskinesia episodes.

The FDA approved the med about three years ago for PD patients.