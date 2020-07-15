Navistar International (NAV +2.7% ) trades higher after announcing a strategic partnership with TuSimple to co-develop SAE Level 4 self-driving trucks.

The strategic partnership is the result of a successful technical relationship between the companies for more than two years. Navistar also has taken a minority stake in TuSimple.

Production of the autonomous trucks is targeted for 2024.

"TuSimple and Navistar began joint development of pre-production units in 2018 and now we are kicking-off a full go-to-market production program," says TuSimple President Cheng Lu.

Autonomous trucks are expected to be used in various industries after recent tests have gone well.

Source: Press Release