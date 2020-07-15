With Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares up 80% since a March low, Goldman Sachs cuts the company from Buy to Neutral due to the "more balanced" risk profile.

The firm sees "expectations and multiples" elevated at current levels.

Goldman says "investors have become much more optimistic about FTNT’s ability to execute over the next several years," but the firm has become less optimistic about upside.

Price target is raised from $129 to $140, a 4% upside.