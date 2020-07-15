Walt Disney World (DIS +1.8% ) has opened two more theme parks in its Orlando complex, putting a wrap on its phased reopening of venues that had been closed since March.

Today brings the reopening of Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios; that follows last week's reopening of the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

And Disney's Orlando openings trailed last month's restarts at Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

As with earlier openings, the parks are open with new restrictions and safety measures, including capacity caps. And not all of Disney World's 77,000-member workforce has been called back to work - a coalition of representative unions says about 20,000 have been recalled to work.