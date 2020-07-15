Enbridge (ENB +1.6% ) and Williams (WMB +2.9% ) are upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight while MPLX (MPLX +1.2% ) is dropped to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley in a reshuffle of its outlook for midstream names.

Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd thinks upcoming sector earnings reports likely will come in better than feared, as gasoline demand recovery and partial reversals of shut-in production halted midstream volume declines by mid-May.

Byrd sees diminishing risk related to the completion of Enbridge's Line 3 due to the recent Minnesota PUC denial of recent petitions to reconsider the project's environmental impact statement and last week's Supreme Court decision to restore Nationwide Permit 12 (outside of Keystone XL).

For Williams, Byrd sees investors favoring its positive free cash flow generation and non-associated gas gathering exposure that stands to benefit from a potentially pipeline constrained Bakken pending a resolution of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

ENB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.