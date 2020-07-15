Secretary of State Pompeo says the U.S. will remove a sanctions exemption for Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany, paving the way for new penalties to be imposed on the project.

The new measure allows the U.S. to deploy a wider range of punishments against the pipeline, as the Trump administration tries to thwart the project and lead developer Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

Minority partners are Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).

A previous sanctions measure that went into effect in December halted construction of the pipeline in the Baltic Sea in Danish waters ~93 miles shy of completion.

But earlier this month, Denmark regulators approved a petition that gave Nord Stream 2 a technical workaround to the sanctions, clearing one of the last hurdles for completing the project.