Cerro Grande Mining (OTC:CEGMF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Minera Tamidak Limitada, a private Chilean company owned by David Thomson and his family, to acquire from Tamidak certain assets, rights and obligations of Tamidak relating to the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project.

The Pimentón Mining Project covers 3,121 hectares located ~120km northeast of Santiago in the Andes mountains in Chile, and hosts Cerro Grande former Pimentón gold mine.

Cerro Grande’ Chilean subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA would acquire from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Mining Project as well as Tamidak’s rights and obligations under the Exploration and Option to Joint Venture Agreement entered into on or about April 27, 2020 between Tamidak and FQM Exploration.

Pursuant to the LOI, the total purchase price payable will be ~4,236,999,999 Chilean Pesos (~C$7.3M).