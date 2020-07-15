K12 (LRN +7.1% ) says it expects to hire more than 1.3K educators to support Kindergarten teaching up to high school for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The company notes that it's the leading provider of online and blended education, with more than 20 years of experience delivering online and in-person instruction.

K12 employs more than 6K educators nationwide, who receive specialized training to deliver standards-aligned curriculum in the online environment.

Yesterday, noted short seller Citron Research pitched the long case on K12.

Source: Press Release