Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.53B (+81.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TFC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.