Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-62.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.71B (-6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Q2 provision for credit losses estimated at $5.27B.