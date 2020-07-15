F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.34M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FNB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.