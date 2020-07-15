Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.73B (-13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.

Q2 consumer division revenue of $3.54B.