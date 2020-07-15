Market rally stumbles midday as tech edges down

The vaccine rally is fading midday, reminding investors how difficult it is to sustain gains built on reopening plays instead of techs and megacaps.

The S&P is up 0.4% , well off early highs, the Dow is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is off 0.3% .

The broader market saw a pullback when it approached the recent highs of June 8.

Conditions looked ideal for a big rally as futures jumped on positive data about vaccine candidates and solid financial earnings. But the Fab 5 are in the red and tech is one of the losing sectors, off 0.5% .

Consumer Discretionary, up 0.6% , should be leading the way on a recovery trade. But cruise lines and casinos are no match for a 3% drop in Amazon.

A look at some of the best-performing S&P 500 stocks (Royal Caribbean, Gap, United Airlines) vs. the worst-performing (Netflix, KLA-Tencor, eBay) underscores the nature of today's moves.

In commodities, crude futures (CL1:COM) rose 1% after the EIA reported drawdowns last week of crude and gasoline bigger than anticipated.