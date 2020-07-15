Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.85B (-14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Consistency Is The Main Attraction For Abbott Laboratories