Apple target multiple raised at BofA on Services growth

BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan raises his Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $390 to $410 as lifts his target multiple to 24x (was 23x) CY21E EPS of $16.91.

Mohan cites "continued strong Services revenue growth" in his multiple increase. He cites third-party data showing App Store revenue growing about 30% in the June quarter.

The analyst thinks investors view Apple as a "liquid investment to weather an uncertain environment" with the 5G iPhone catalyst ahead and lower regulatory risks than its big tech peers.

BofA maintains a Buy rating on Apple.

Apple shares are relatively flat at $388.04.

Earlier today, Needham lifted Apple's target to $450, citing wearables and services potential.