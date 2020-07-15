Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) rise after the U.S. reports the biggest weekly decline in crude inventories so far this year, even as OPEC+ agreed to taper record production cuts of 9.7M bbl/day down to 7.7M bbl/day starting next month and lasting through the end of the year.

WTI August crude +1% to $40.69/bbl, approaching its recent peak close of $40.90 from last week, while September Brent crude also +1% to $43.33/bbl.

Domestic crude supplies fell by 7.5M barrels for the week ending July 10, far more than a forecast by analyst polled by S&P Global Platts for an average decline of 2.1M barrels; the American Petroleum Institute yesterday reported a draw of 8.3M barrels.

"Imports into the U.S. Gulf dropped by more than half versus the week prior, as the flotilla of Saudi crude has finally been discharged," ClipperData's Matt Smith tells MarketWatch, saying Saudi crude imports into the U.S. Gulf dropped to a nine-week low last week and fell by nearly 80% from the prior week.

