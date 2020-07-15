Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+205.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.08B (+23.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Q2 global streaming net adds of 7.5M.