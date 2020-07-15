Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+73.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.47B (+35.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.