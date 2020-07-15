Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $913.62M (+12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.