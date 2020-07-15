Sonoco Products Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 15, 2020 12:33 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)SONBy: SA News Team
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.