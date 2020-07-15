Internet retailers and other WFH favorites trade lower as the latest vaccine developments have investors taking profit and factoring in the potential for an improved timeline on the return to normalcy.

Notable decliners today include Wayfair (W -4.2% ), Chewy (CHWY -3.5% ), Shopify (SHOP -3.3% ), Fiverrr International (FVRR -3.3% ), Etsy (ETSY -3.4% ), eBay (EBAY -2.4% ) and Blue Apron (APRN -3.2% ).

Stay-at-home favorite stock plays Peloton Interactive PTON, Inseego (INSG -1.2% ), Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD -4.0% ), Okta (OKTA -3.4% ), Zoom Video Communications (ZM -3.6% ) and Clorox (CLX -2.1% ) are also lower.

The Direxion Work From Home (NYSEARCA:WFH) is down 1.05% on the day.

Since its debut on June 25, WFH is back down around where it started. It hit a closing high of $52.75 on July 9.