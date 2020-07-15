Coronavirus updates: Oklahoma Governor tests positive for Covid-19

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt is the first U.S. governor to test positive for Covid-19. He took the test after feeling "a little achy" yesterday, and says he mostly feels fine.

Meanwhile in Arizona and Florida, the increase in numbers of new cases slowed a bit, with Arizona cases up 2.5% today vs. the seven-day average of 2.9%; Florida cases up 3.5% vs. the seven-day average of 4.5%.

Puerto Rico is considering going back on lockdown as it reports 45 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. That brings total hospitalizations to 254, the largest Puerto Rico has seen during the pandemic.

In other news reported earlier, Walmart will require all customers wear masks, and will have a "Health Ambassador" near the front of each store to gently remind those entering.

At least based on headlines, there's good news on the vaccine front from Moderna and from the Oxford effort.