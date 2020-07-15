IMAX is up 15.1% and tapping monthlong highs after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage at Buy, calling it the best positioned chain in the recovery of cinemas.

A focus on giant releases means the company will be less impacted than those with more smaller films in the mix, as the smaller films are "more susceptible to competition from alternative distribution platforms," the firm says. It expects IMAX to take share going forward.

The company also has "ample liquidity" for what could be a rough recovery, and a strong slate of films for 2021, Goldman says.

It's set a $14 price target, implying another 8% upside from today's double-digit gain.