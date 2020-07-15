J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) says it plans to aligning its workforce to the new reduced store footprint and optimization strategy.

That means 1,000 corporate, field management and international positions will be eliminated and 152 more stores will be closed.

The organizational restructuring is seen creating a smaller, more financially flexible company for the other side of bankruptcy.

J.C. Penney said shortly after it entered bankruptcy in May that it planned to close 242 stores.

The company reported net income of $27 million for the latest holiday quarter.