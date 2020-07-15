Vale (VALE -2% ) says a Brazilian court ruled the company must present 7.9B reais ($1.47B) in guarantees by July 23 related to last year's Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, adding it will appeal the decision.

The amount would ensure the enforcement of any potential fine or forfeiture of assets, rights and values related to the disaster.

In May, a judge granted an injunction sought by prosecutors ordering Vale to deposit 7.9B reais to pay potential fines, but another court decision suspended the ruling in June.