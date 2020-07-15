Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.38M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MRTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.