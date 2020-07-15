Apple News upgrades with audio stories, local content, recap show

Apple News (AAPL +0.8% ) is rolling out a number of upgrades to iPhones today, including audio stories, local news and a daily recap podcast.

The key change is audio, coming to its subscription Apple News Plus product. About 20 stories per week will be available to subscribers, focused on longer-form magazine-style pieces; Apple says it's working with publishers to select the best fits.

Listeners will also be able to pick up where they left off, add stories to a playlist, and listen in their car via a new CarPlay app.

Those moves could boost subscriptions: Apple notes its free News product has more than 125M active users, but the paid Apple News Plus is off to a slower start.

A curated local news experience will start in the San Francisco Bay area, New York City, Houston and Los Angeles for now. That's mostly free, though Plus users will get premium content from large local papers.

And the Apple News Today show will run about 7-8 minutes each day, available to all News users in the mornings. Like the audio stories, it will be accessible through CarPlay as well.